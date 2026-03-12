APC Urges Members To Maintain Civility As Osun Governorship Campaign Begins

Following the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the commencement of the Osun State governorship election campaign on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged its members to conduct their campaign with civility, which it described as the hallmark of the party.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, the APC described the day set aside for public campaigning as a remarkable moment in the political history of the state, marking the statutory electoral process aimed at removing Governor Ademola Adeleke from office in the forthcoming August 15, 2026, governorship election.

The party said the days of Governor Adeleke in the Bola Ige Government House are numbered, noting that residents are aware of the numerous hardships imposed on the people by the incumbent administration.

“We want to assure the good people of the state that all is not lost, as concerted efforts are being made to restore the lost glory of Osun. Our governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), and his running mate, Aare (Engr.) Benjamin Kayode Adereti, have been working tirelessly to ensure that Osun is not left behind among the other states of Nigeria when they assume office by the special grace of God,” the statement read.

The APC criticized the Adeleke administration, alleging poor performance across several sectors, including education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, science and technology, finance, economic planning, human resources, justice, land administration, urban development, local government, women and child development, works and transport, youth and sports, commerce, cooperatives, and empowerment.

“Experience over the past three years shows that Governor Adeleke is a misfit in public office. He has not demonstrated the capacity to propel the state forward or bring it to par with other developed states,” the party said.

The party urged residents to vote Adeleke out:

“All genuine lovers of this state should ensure that Governor Adeleke is shown the way out of the Bola Ige Government House through their votes on August 15, 2026, as his performance has been grossly insufficient to move the state forward.”

The statement criticized Adeleke for prioritizing his hometown of Ede, including spending over N600 million to rebuild the Sango Shrine, while other sectors such as education and health remain underfunded.

“A governor who practices nepotism, populating political offices with family members and indigenes of his hometown, is not what our state needs. The litany of anomalies in the Adeleke administration is legendary and will continue to be exposed as our campaign begins in earnest,” the APC added.