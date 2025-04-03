APC UK, Nigerians In Diaspora Urge Tinubu To Revoke Suspension Of Fubara

Share

Some Nigerians in the United Kingdom have expressed deep concern over the recent proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly.

A political group, Progressives Without Borders said the decision has severely damaged Nigeria’s image, with the international community condemning it as an egregious overreach of executive authority.

A statement co-signed by its President, John Andrew, who is also the Chairman of the APC in South-East London, noted that the move has also contravened the fundamental principles of federalism and democratic governance, casting aspersions on the legitimacy of the Tinubu administration.

“Nigeria’s global reputation has suffered irreparable damage, with the country being perceived as one where the government disregards the rule of law and undermines democratic institutions,” the statement said.

“The dubious interpretation of the Constitution that underpinned the suspension of Governor Fubara has only exacerbated these concerns. The timing of these developments could not be more inopportune, occurring against the backdrop of a highly contested presidential election.

“The legitimacy of the election outcome has been called into question by many international observers, and the government’s actions have only served to fuel these concerns.

“As a result, the Tinubu administration’s ratings have plummeted, and Nigeria’s global reputation has been severely tarnished. The long-term implications of these developments are profoundly disturbing, portending a potentially irreversible erosion of trust in democratic institutions and the rule of law.”

To address these concerns, the group urged President Tinubu to revoke the suspension and restore democratic governance in Rivers State.

The Progressives Without Borders believes this is the first step towards restoring confidence in the government’s commitment to democratic values.

“The President must take concrete steps to address the concerns of the international community and ensure that the judiciary is independent and impartial,” the statement added.

“The government must also address the underlying issues that led to the crisis in Rivers State, requiring a comprehensive approach that takes into account the political, economic, and social factors that contributed to the crisis.

“Additionally, the government must ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that the rights of citizens are protected. To restore Nigeria’s global reputation, the government must take concrete steps to promote democratic values and the rule of law, requiring a concerted effort to address the concerns of the international community and ensure that the government is transparent and accountable.

“The government must also foster a culture of democracy and respect for the rule of law, requiring a long-term commitment to promoting democratic values and ensuring that the government is accountable to the people.”

