APC UK Chapter Endorses Tinubu

A growing wave of support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration has extended to the United Kingdom, where Nigerians in the diaspora have officially endorsed his bid for re-election in 2027.

In a show of solidarity, the United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind President Tinubu, organizing a mega rally to celebrate his achievements and affirm their backing for a second term.

The endorsement came during a meeting of the APC UK chapter in London, coinciding with the second anniversary of Tinubu’s first tenure.

The decision was detailed in a memo dated May 25 and signed by the chapter’s Chairman, Tunde Doherty, and Secretary, Chief Momoh Y. Obaro.

The endorsement letter, addressed to the President through APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was formally presented to the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, during his recent visit to the UK. The group also used the opportunity to express support for Basiru’s rumored gubernatorial ambition in Osun State.

Titled “Vote of Confidence and Endorsement for a Second Term in Office,” the letter read in part:

“We write on behalf of the All Progressives Congress United Kingdom Chapter to express our resolute vote of confidence in your visionary leadership and to officially endorse Your Excellency for a second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The group noted that the endorsement followed a unanimous decision during their general meeting, citing Tinubu’s performance in office and the optimism it has generated among Nigerians both at home and abroad.

“This decision will be officially ratified by all diasporans in the UK during a major event later this year. We would be thrilled to have you and the party’s National Executive Committee join us at the mega rally. Details will be shared soon,” the letter stated.

Highlighting Tinubu’s “bold reforms, unwavering commitment to national development, and sustained diplomatic engagement,” the APC UK chapter commended the administration for progress made in infrastructure, economic stabilization, security reforms, and youth empowerment.

“The APC UK Chapter, representing thousands of patriotic Nigerians in the diaspora, stands firmly behind your Renewed Hope Agenda and is confident in your capacity to lead Nigeria into a more prosperous future,” it added.

Obaro, a data scientist and former Kogi State governorship aspirant, also used the occasion to reiterate a vote of confidence in the APC’s national leadership.

