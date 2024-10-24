APC Transition Committee Tackle Edo Govt Over Withholding Of Relevant Documents

Share

The Edo State APC Transition Committee has accused the outgoing PDP administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of withholding necessary documents, hindering a smooth transition process.

The Committee, led by Dr Pius Odubu, claims that despite an initial cordial meeting on October 18, 2024, the government team has failed to provide the required documents, including detailed reports on assets, liabilities, and financial commitments.

A statement signed by Barr Patrick Ikhariale Secretary to the APC Transition Committee which was made available to journalists in Benin on Thursday said that the documents requested include: All Assets and Liabilities, Edo state assets located outside the state, FAAC and IGR reports from 2020 till date.

Others are Derivation Fund reports from 2020 till date, Maturing legal obligations, contracts, and total indebtedness. Approved contracts, MDAs, and human resource records.

The APC Transition Committee also requested Financial audit reports and 2024 appropriation performance, Public-Private Partnerships, state-backed initiatives, and fiscal treasury instruments. Bank balances, programs managed by non-state actors, and federal refunds.

The Committee expressed frustration with the government team’s evasiveness and attempts to shift focus from the transition’s essence The committee assures that their request for information aligns with international best practices and is necessary for a seamless transition.

In response, the Edo State Government denied withholding documents, stating that Governor Obaseki will hand over all necessary documents to the governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on November 12.

The government team claims to have provided soft copies of thematic pillars for the committee’s report and fulfilled requests for hard copies

Share

Please follow and like us: