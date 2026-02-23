APC TPI Gets Approval From Education Ministry

The Progressive Institute (TPI) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received approval from the Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education as a training Institution.

The APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, made this revelation on Monday while inaugurating the governing council of the Institute.

Yilwatda, who serves as the chairman of the governing counci,l said the essence of obtaining approval from the relevant regulatory bodies was to make it an international standard.

The Council members included representatives from the six geopolitical zones, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Ajibola Basiru and other Ex-Officio members.

The Director General, Dr Lanre Adebayo, is the Secretary of the Governing Council. He was also one time the Director General of the People’s Democratic Institute (PDI) of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking before the inauguration of the board, the APC national chairman said, “I wish to welcome you all, distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen to this epoch-making occasion which is the formal inauguration of the Governing Council of The Progressive Institute.

“The inauguration of the Council of the Institute is also the conclusion of the process of establishing the Institute’s governance structure, which began with its unveiling on September 6, 2024.

“The Institute is the Think Tank and the Intellectual Resource Center our great Party, the All Progressives Congress. It was established on the directive of the National Leader of our Party, the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as part of a concerted and deliberate effort, not only to strengthen the ideological and the research capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but to encourage a research and ideological driven orientation in other political parties in Nigeria.

“In essence, the President envisage a more virile and resilient political party system in the Country.

“The Institute has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a Company Limited by Guarantee and has been approved by the Federal Ministry of Education as an approved training organisation.

“It has also been approved by the National Board for Technical Education. It is important to note that even though we are the ruling Party in the Country, we ensured that the process of establishing the Institute complied with all relevant laws and regulatory requirements.

“This is to underscore our Party’s commitment to the rule of law and to ensure that the Institute can effectively operate as an independent

On the functions of the Council, the National Chairman said, “It has the following statutory functions: To undertake research and to be a self-sustaining non-state organisation.” Publication of books/journals on public policy, democratisation, good governance, leadership and related subject matters.

To organise regular workshops, international and local conferences, national discourses on ideology, governance and related matters; Working in collaboration with relevant organs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to develop and execute the party’s political strategies.

To undertake capacity building programs in the following areas: Intra-party governance, Leadership, Ideology, Public policy, Institution building, Elections and election related matter and APC values and identity

Provide the platform for robust discussion within the Party, between the Party and the wider Nigerian society; to serve as the institutional memory of the APC by documenting all its activities, Party Primaries, policies and decisions of the Party, especially decisions by the Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings, the Convention, etc.

The Council is the highest organ of the Institute whose role is fundamental to the future of the Institute, especially in realising the vision of the Party and the establishment goals. Our desire is to establish The Progressive Institute as a world class institution that will compete with the best in its category.

Further, Yilwatda said, “Permit me to emphasise that the National Chairman of the APC, i.e. my good self, is the Chairman of the Governing Council. This was a deliberate decision of the APC to ensure that the Institute gets policy and strategic attention at the highest level of the Party leadership.

“I want to assure you that the entire leadership of our Party, starting from our National Leader, my good self, all members of the National Working Committee and all APC Leaders, are fully committed to giving this great institution our full support and attention.

“I wish to congratulate all members of the Governing Council for your previous support of our Party and the opportunity to continue to serve through The Progressive Institute.

“You were carefully selected and highly recommended among thousands of qualified experts and outstanding Nigerians because of your pedigree and experience. I have no doubt that you will contribute to our efforts to build a first-class institute.

“Let me at this point express our Leadership’s appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his vision in establishing this premier political foundation in the Country. I wish to assure him of our total commitment to ensuring that the President’s desire for a world class institution is achieved.

“I also wish to thank my predecessor, His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is also the former Executive Governor of Kano State and others for their efforts to establish this great institution.

“Distinguished Ladies and gentlemen, let me appeal for the support of all Party elders, especially our State Governors and party representative,s to support this organization by outsourcing their training, research and relevant consultancy services to the Institute.”