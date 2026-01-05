APC To Wike: Don’t Bring Spirit Of PDP Into Our Party

…Threatens to sue him over N600bn allegation

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to steer clear of the party’s administration, nothing that they would not tolerate his destabilization of the party as he has done to his party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This is as the party leadership threatened a legal suit against the Minister, saying his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not be stretched far as he is not the only non APC members supporting the President.

The APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who responded to what he considered as Wike’s uncouth comments against the National Working Committee (NWC), said the governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubura has the backing of the party as a governor on the platform of the party.

Basuru said there was nothing wrong on his defence of the Rivers State governor on the uncomplimentary remarks against him from the APC National Vice Chairman South South, Chief Victor Giadom.

Giadom had recent referred to Governor Siminalayi Fubara as “the so-called Governor” during Wike’s earlier visit to Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas in Rivers State.

The remarks of the APC South South National Vice had elicited reactions from the National leadership of APC, where they warned Giadom and others to accord the governors the desired respects and recognitions.

However, the Minister of FCT felt that the NWC as represented by the National Secretary had no reason to defend Fubura as he warned the NWC to leave Rivers APC alone

He also alleged that the sum of N600 billion exchanged hands between the APC NWC and the government of River State.

However, reacting to Wike’s warning and allegation, the APC National Secretary said, “My attention has been drawn to the tirade of the Minister of the FCT against my person and my office as the National Secretary of the APC.

“This is as regards my position that all members of the NWC must accord any sitting Governor his due respect and that the Governors remain the leaders of the Party in their States.

“It is shocking that such an innocuous statement can elicit such uncouth responses from no less than a member of the Federal Executive Council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our records indicate that Minister Nyesom Wike is not a member of our Party (APC) so he lacks the locus to dabble into the affairs of our Party.

“And as National Secretary of the APC, I am imbued with the responsibility to protect the interests of the Party and all its members and structures.

“Hence, my comments regarding the affairs of the APC in Rivers State cannot be an undue interference in the affairs of Rivers State. As National Secretary, my activities cannot be confined to my home state, Osun State.

“I also take exception to Wike reference to a certain N600 billion largesse in the State for which I and other APC leaders are scrambling.

“This is nothing but cheap blackmail which has become his stock-in-trade. My background, track-record is that of unquestionable integrity and I challenge him to prove his allegations or we may meet in court.

“As to his veiled threat against me, let me remind Wike that he is not God and may be overplaying his political card. My faith is in God and will not succumb to cheap threats such as the one from Wike.

“I am one of the young Nigerians that confronted Military rule, fighting for democracy, when the likes of Wike were nowhere in sight.

“Let me also remind Nyesom Wike that his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not automatically make him a member of the APC. Millions of non-APC Nigerians also support Mr. President and his own is no different.

“His attempt to destabilise our Party in Rivers State will not be tolerated and he cannot bring the spirit of PDP into the APC.

“Finally, my advice to Nyesom Wike is that he cannot be in the Federal Executive Council of an APC Government and be causing confusion within any organ or structure of the party at any level, using the leverage of that same office. The honourable thing to do is to resign his appointment as Minister.”