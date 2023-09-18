APC To Suspend Ondo Chairman For Beating Commissioner

On Monday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State announced its intention to suspend the Chairman of the party in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of the state, Olumide Awolumate for physically assaulting the state Commissioner for Woman Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Juliana Osadahun.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that Awolumate was captured in a video allegedly causing injuries to the Commissioner’s head during the distribution of palliatives in Arigidi Akoko.

Ade Adetimehin, the APC Chairman in Ondo State strongly condemned the assault on the commissioner in a chat with newsmen. He also mentioned that the party would convene to discuss the matter on Monday.”

He said, “We don’t tolerate indiscipline in our party. The erring chairman would be suspended for being involved in such a public, embarrassing act.

“I have directed the party chairman in the local government to bring everybody to Akure today (Monday) and we will deliberate and appropriate sanction will be meted out where necessary. But, the ward chairman would be suspended.”

The Deputy Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Princess Oluwatosin Ajirotutu also condemned the alleged assault on the commissioner.

She called on the state police command to arrest and prosecute the APC chieftain.

The legislator said, “It is displeasing and barbaric to have viewed a video clip that surfaced and has caused pandemonium in the media space and Arigidi in Akoko Northwest of Ondo State following the directive of Ondo State Government on subsidy palliatives distribution across the state.

“The action of Mr. Awolumate Olumide on Hon. Adebunmi Osadahun is condemned and he should be arrested and made to face maximum disciplinary sanction by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police while the Attorney General of Ondo State should prosecute Mr. Olumide immediately.

“Assault on womenfolk should not be tolerated in any part of Ondo State and the country. Women deserve our caring in every situation because of their sensitive roles in society.”