APC To Nigerians: Stand-Fast In Support Of Tinubu’s Administration

In celebrating one hundred days of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians to stand fast in Support of his administration.

The National Leadership of the party stated this on Tuesday in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka.

The party’s statement is coming on the heels that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) is delivering its judgement.

However, APC in its statement commending the 100 days of the present administration said, “On this incipient milestone of 100 days in office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the All Progressives Congress (APC) commends Nigerians for their highly valued partnership and support as the President implements bold measures to reset the country’s economy for sustainable growth and beneficial development.

“Undeterred by daunting global trends and challenges, President Tinubu is deftly unknotting debilitating complex distortions and inefficiencies, and enacting people-centred policies encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda geared towards expanding livelihood resources, promoting investment and growth opportunities, tackling insecurity and implementing targeted social intervention programs to cushion the difficult but transient impact of the administration’s essential policy reforms.

“This focused commitment has rekindled enthusiasm among the local business community and foreign investors who now see strong prospects of our country as a choice destination for investment.

“We urge Nigerians to stand fast in their support of the APC-led administration. We are confident that President Tinubu will spare no effort in his determination to radically remake the social, economic, security and material conditions of our country, and expand access to improved quality of life for all Nigerians.”