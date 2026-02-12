APC To Makinde: Your plan To hand over Oyo’s Vault To Atiku Will Be Resisted

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has raised the alarm over an alleged political contract between Governor Seyi Makinde and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, which would allow the latter to access the financial resources of the state in the build-up to the 2027 election cycle, saying, “the plans would be resisted at all costs.”

The media space was awash with reports of a closed-door meeting between Atiku and Makinde at the Minna residence of the former military dictator, General Ibrahim Babangida, on Tuesday, while feelers indicated that resolutions at the meeting revolved around a joint Atiku/Makinde presidential ticket on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2027.

In a statement issued on Thursday and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC regretted that both Atiku and Makinde could allow selfishness and desperation to becloud their individual conscience and “dance on the grave” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which they allegedly undermined in 2022 and 2023.

“Atiku Abubakar, on his part, is desperate to be on the ballot again in 2027 to set the record as a man who contested presidential elections the most times in the world and possibly keep himself busy at an advanced age. Besides, the former vice president has a penchant for making some southern governors sponsor his ill-conceived presidential ambition with their state funds, just like he did in 2023.

“Another reality is that Atiku has found a good ground to punish Makinde for his actions in 2019 and 2023, but unfortunately, the naivety of the Oyo governor would not allow him to read between the lines. The details of the betrayal game which Engr. Makinde played with his new godfather in the last two general elections are known to most pundits, and it is clear that the victim (Atiku) would never let go. So, the latest political romance involving the duo would end in disaster, with Makinde at risk of being the worst loser or victim.

“And with the available records of billions of naira which Gov. Makinde has taken from the Oyo State government treasury and allegedly wasted on financing the hitherto comatose PDP, the Pacesetter State cannot afford to open its vault to somebody like Atiku again, who is a veteran in economic and public funds mismanagement. We say no to the payment of a N10 billion down payment by Gov. Makinde to make him Atiku’s running mate on the platform of the ADC, even as it is evident that he wants to remain in power after the expiration of his two-term tenure as governor. He shall be vehemently resisted this time,” Sadare added.