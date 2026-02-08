APC To Inaugurate 137-Member Campaign Council For FCT Area Council Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will next week constitute a 137-member campaign council for the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils election. The committee is to be chaired by the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The campaign council comprises all APC state governors, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibril Barau; and the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who will serve as secretary.

The Governors of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma; Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; and Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, will serve as Vice Chairmen 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

The council election will be held on February 21 and will be conducted in the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Other members of the council include members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), APC leadership in the Senate and House of Representatives, caucus members, and ministers.

Also included in the committee are party chieftains, heads of parastatals and agencies.

Many analysts believe that the outcome of the FCT elections will be a litmus test for the 2027 general elections.