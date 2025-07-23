APC To Hold NEC Meeting At Presidential Villa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday announced a change in the venue and time of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The meeting, which was initially planned to be held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, will now take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa by 2pm.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement.

“The change of venue from the party’s National Secretariat – 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja to the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja is due to logistical reasons,” Morka said.