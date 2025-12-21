The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a detailed timetable and schedule of activities for its ward, local government, state, and zonal congresses which is part of process of electing new executives into the structures of the party nationwide.

The APC also fixed its National Convention for March 2026, which is scheduled to place after the completion of all congresses.

This is contained in a detailed one-page timetable and schedule of activities released on Sunday, December 21, in Abuja.

Accoridng to the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, in line with Articles 11 and 17 of the party’s constitution, shows that activities will commence on December 1, 2025, and culminate in the National Convention in March 2026.

He noted that the process will commence with a nationwide membership e-registration exercise from Monday, December 1, 2025, to Thursday, January 30, 2026. The exercise is aimed at updating and validating the party’s membership database ahead of the congresses.

READ ALSO:

Information and details of the congresses will be released to state and FCT chapters on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The sale and submission of nomination forms for ward and local government positions will take place from Wednesday, February 4, to Monday, February 9, 2026, while screening of aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, to Friday, February 13, 2026. Ward congresses will hold on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Local Government Area congresses, which will include the election of three national convention delegates per LGA, with at least one female delegate, are slated for Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Appeals arising from the ward elections will be heard on Wednesday, February 18, while LGA appeals are scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026.

For state-level activities, nomination forms for state executive positions will be sold from Monday, February 23, to Friday, February 27, 2026. Screening of aspirants will take place from Monday, March 2, to Wednesday, March 4, 2026. State congresses for the election of State Executive Committees are scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026, with appeals fixed for Monday, March 9, to Wednesday, March 11, 2026.