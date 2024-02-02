APC To Fubara: You Must Fulfil All Tinubu’s Peace Proclamation

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has been reminded by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he must carry out all of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declarations during their peace talks with Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Chief Tony Okocha, the state’s APC caretaker Committee Chairman, made this claim in front of a large group of defectors at the party headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Calling his attention to the peace pact with Tinubu, Okocha stated that Fubara’s failure to heed the peace declarations from the latter would be tantamount to blatant disobedience.

He said: “It will amount to barefaced disobedience for Gov Siminalayi not to follow to the latter, All the 8 indices in the Proclamation made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in response to the Rivers State political crisis.

“His continued refusal to present the Rivers State 2024 budget to a Properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly under Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, (Speaker), as captured in index 6.

“The flagrant cold feet in the conduct of Local Government Elections, (see index 8), smark off disrespect for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The APC Rivers, (which is Mr President ‘s Party,), stoutly condemns this act of disobedience perpetrated by Gov Fubara and warns against the likely concomitant fallouts.”

Okocha implored the governor to honor the President’s office and carry out all the choices made during the cease-fire meeting, warning that any attempt to selectively implement decisions could only be seen as disobedience.