APC To Establish Institute To Train Members On Party Ideology

To deepen its ideology, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has announced the establishment of a Progressive Institute to enhance the intellectual foundation of the party by training members on its ideology.

Ganduje stated this over the weekend in Abuja, during the validation of the Draft Handbook of The Progressive Institute (TPI).

According to the APC Chair, the Institute would serve a dual purpose as a think tank for the party and as an intellectual resource centre.

Addressing the audience made up of party members and members of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA), Ganduje said, “One of my major pronouncements immediately after my inauguration as the National Chairman of our great party was the establishment of the Progressive Institute as a platform not only to enhance the intellectual foundation of the party but also to strengthen the process of decision-making through the deployment of research-driven, empirical and accountable approaches in the APC’s operations.

“We are determined to leverage science and technology to deepen internal democracy while also promoting democracy, good governance, inclusiveness and equity in the country. Our leadership is conscious of its historical responsibility to promote these ideals.

“The Progressive Institute will play a dual role for the APC. It will function as a Think Tank as well as an intellectual Resource Centre. As a Think Tank, it will undertake research either on its own or under the directives of the party, focusing on policies and programmes of governments under the APC platform. This will enhance the capacity to effectively play its role. It will also undertake capacity-building activities for our members.

“In both roles, the centre will carry out research on progressive ideals and their programmatic implications while also developing the curriculum for ideological training for members of the APC including those in government.

“It is important to emphasize the determination of our party to raise the quality of political discourse in the country through very well-defined ideological prisms.

Further, Ganduje said, “The essence of developing the Handbook, as part of the initial foundational materials of the Institute, is to ensure global standard and thoroughness in the development of both the intellectual and professional materials of the institution.

“This conference provides us an opportunity to further enrich the document and I wish to thank our highly distinguished resource persons for their expected quality contributions. I also wish to appreciate everyone who has made this event possible.”

The occasion was chaired by the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub, while Dr Lanre Adebayo, the Director General of the Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa gave introductory remarks on the Handbook.