APC To Atiku: No Propaganda, Misinformation Would Make You President

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to bury his presidential ambition, saying no propaganda or misinformation can make him President.

The ruling party made this remark on Monday while responding to some allegations of Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shuaibu on the administration of President Bola Tinubu-led APC government.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said, “The PDP and all its agents of misinformation should know by now that no amount of sleazy propaganda, muckraking, lies, half-truths, misrepresentations, misinformation or disinformation will confer the presidency of Nigeria on their candidate.”

Morka accused Shuaibu of delving into areas of governance he has no competence.

According to APC, all the issues raised by Atiku Abubakar’s aide have no bearing on the present administration, as the focus is on the security of lives and property, economic recovery, and infrastructural development.

Morka said, “Nigeria is facing pressing challenges that require focused efforts and undivided attention. Issues such as economic recovery, security of lives and property, infrastructure development, and social welfare demand continuous, sustained, and innovative efforts.”

Referring to the allegations of Shuaibu over the present administration, the APC spokesperson said, “In his pathological and cynical flippancy, Atiku’s Aide delved into matters he clearly does not understand or lacks the constitutive capacity to understand as a result of post-electoral traumatic stress disorder (PeTSD) arising from his boss’ serial electoral failure.

“Unsurprisingly, Shaibu’s only ‘evidence’ for such an arrant conclusion is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed more media aides than economic and security advisers, conveniently glossing over the fact that Mr President was swift in rejigging the security architecture and repositioning the Armed Forces for optimal performance in defense of lives and property.

“Certainly, he does not understand the issues and the interplay of statecraft and economic management initiatives by President Tinubu to remove age-old distortions and contradictions, accelerate and solidify all-round recovery and prosperity for our country.

“That Shaibu described as “lies”, the administration’s courageous decisions to remove fuel subsidy, harmonize the foreign exchange regimes, and sign into law the Students’ Loan Act, only buttresses his poor understanding of economic development and governance.

“That the fine details of these visionary and people-centered policies are still being worked out and have yet to run their due course cannot and do not negate their valid objectives and potential transformative impact.

“The President has dutifully appointed experienced and highly skilled professionals to key institutions of the economy, including the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and created the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in a patriotic zeal to reposition and grow the economy.

“Shaibu’s claim that fuel subsidy is back is not correct. The government’s intervention to ensure some measure of price stability and predictability does not amount to the return of the ruinous fuel subsidy of the recent past.

“Lifting the Visa ban on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities should ordinarily make any well-meaning Nigerian happy. Diplomatic rapprochement between Nigeria and UAE authorities is ongoing and details of outcomes will soon be made public.

“The matter of the proposed meeting with United States of America President Joe Biden does not even require elaboration.

“Having met with President Tinubu on the sidelines of the G-20 Nations summit in India, another meeting with President Biden during the United Nation’s General Assembly (UNGA) had become unnecessary and was not even on President Tinubu’s schedule, contrary to preliminary indications on the matter.”

Speaking on the focus of the Present administration, he said, “President Tinubu is committed to ensuring an inclusive, honest, transparent and accountable governance system.

“We encourage citizens to actively participate in democratic processes, ventilate their views, and contribute constructively to national conversations.

“As the discerning people that we are, we remain confident that Nigerians will continue to differentiate between genuine, constructive, and development-oriented criticisms and those driven by self-interest, mercenary considerations, and disruptive political agenda.”