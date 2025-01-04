APC To Adeleke: Endorsements Won’t Secure Your Seat In 2026

Share

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned Governor Ademola Adeleke that the recent wave of endorsements for his reelection bid will not guarantee his continued stay in the Bola Ige House come 2026.

The party emphasised that the people of Osun have grown weary of the governor’s administration, which it described as a litany of failures and unfulfilled promises.

It would be recalled that the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye had endorsed Adeleke’s second term bid in office.

The endorsement of the ex-governor is coming about 18 months into the 2026 Osun State Governorship election.

A 45-second video showed Oyinlola at a public function alongside Governor Adeleke, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye among others.

Oyinlola speaking in the Yoruba language said Adeleke’s government is working for the state, hence, there is no need to seek any replacement.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday issued by the APC’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, the opposition party criticized Adeleke for what it termed his undue celebration of endorsements received at the interdenominational New Year prayer service held at the State Secretariat, Abere.

The APC argued that such endorsements, whether from religious or political figures, carry no weight when weighed against the discontent of the electorate.

The APC accused Governor Adeleke of abandoning critical sectors like education and healthcare while prioritizing what it described as “needless” projects for political optics.

According to the party, the state government has failed to employ teachers or equip health facilities, leaving residents to grapple with a deteriorating system.

“Adeleke’s administration has become a metaphor for governance without direction, and no amount of endorsements can erase the dismal realities faced by the people,” the statement read.

Highlighting past electoral failures of prominent politicians who similarly banked on endorsements, the APC declared that Osun’s political history would repeat itself in 2026.

The party assured the people of Osun that it is poised to present a credible alternative to what it described as the “rudderless” administration of Governor Adeleke.

It called on the citizens to remain steadfast, promising to restore dignity and progress to the state.

