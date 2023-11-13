APC To Adeleke: Appointment Of Your SA As OSSIEC Chairman Aberrant

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the appointment of a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who is also an appointee of Governor Ademola Adeleke-led government, Barr Hashim Abioye, as the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), categorizing it as the highest level of indecency of a democratic institution.

Commenting on the development, the Osun state chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Monday, stated that there was no justification for the appointment of an appointee of the Adeleke administration for the sensitive position of the OSSIEC chairman.

Lawal wondered that with the appointment of one of the Adeleke appointees as the OSSIEC chairman, there is nothing that will be independent in the activities of the commission except its nomenclature.

He explained that the appointment of Abioye as the OSSIEC chairman pointed to the fact that those who advise Adeleke have so many questions to answer on political propriety, morality and fairness.

Lawal stated further that the appointment of Adeleke SA as the chairman of the OSSIEC has bastardized the statutory purpose of the commission.

In the APC chairman’s words: “As usual, the Adeleke administration has not disappointed the right-thinking members of the society with the weird and crude appointment of his SA as the custodian of the OSSIEC as it would have made news if the apparently confused governor had acted otherwise.

“The stakeholders in the Osun project should remind Governor Adeleke, who has been administering the state by proxy for lack of requisite exposure, knowledge and capacity, that the OSSIEC is neither an extension of the state PDP nor an appendage of the state government.

“It is necessary for Adeleke to allow the OSSIEC to act its name as what is now transpiring in the commission is an aberration which is visibly antithetical to genuine constitutional government.

“The sensitivity of the expected functions of the OSSIEC demands that it is headed by a non-partisan entity whose activities would not be subjected to controversial political caprices and undertones.

“With the appointment of one of Adeleke’s lap dogs as the chairman of the OSSIEC, it’s bye-bye to democracy at the local government level in the state.

“The most honourable thing for Adeleke to do with the controversial appointment of Barr Hashim Abioye, as the OSSIEC chairman, is to rescind the mindless decision without further delay and allow good judgment to prevail”, Lawal cautioned.