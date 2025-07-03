APC To ADC Coalition: Your Speech Is Empty

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the new opposition coalition platform unveiled under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the speech delivered by its interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, as empty and lacking in substance.

In a statement on Thursday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the coalition, announced on July 2, 2025, was driven by selfish ambition and a desperate quest for power, rather than by any credible or people-centered agenda. He accused its promoters of being self-absorbed and indifferent to the real needs of Nigerians.

According to Morka, the coalition’s unveiling failed to offer Nigerians any clear vision or alternative to the current administration’s policies. He said the statement by Senator Mark was filled with vague criticisms and devoid of any coherent plan or policy direction, describing it as an “unveiling of a coalition of hoaxers and self-obsessed merchants of vendetta.”

Morka noted that the group was made up of politicians who equate their personal ambitions with the national interest and are obsessed with power for its own sake. He added that the coalition’s leadership had provided no answers to critical questions about what they would do differently, what their ideological outlook was, or how their agenda would improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He said Senator Mark’s silence on these issues spoke volumes, arguing that the coalition members are clueless and blinded by their desperation to return to power. Morka maintained that their objective was not to serve the people, but to regain influence and control for personal benefit.

The APC spokesperson insisted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration had made significant progress in rebuilding the economy and stabilising the country. He cited macroeconomic reforms, improvements in public revenue, foreign reserves, reduction in debt burden, and recovery in critical sectors as evidence that the APC-led government was delivering on its mandate.

He also dismissed opposition claims of failure, asserting that the administration had begun reversing years of misgovernance by some of the same politicians now forming coalitions against it. He accused them of ignoring the administration’s efforts to restore public confidence, attract investment, stabilize the naira, and reduce inflation.

Morka concluded that the APC and President Tinubu remained focused on delivering a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria, and would not be distracted by political coalitions formed solely to satisfy the ambitions of a few individuals.