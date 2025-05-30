APC: Tinubu Driving Nigerians To Peace, Enduring Prosperity

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday praised President Bola Tinubu for effort to develop the country.

At a midterm review of the President’s performance in Abuja, spokesman for the APC Felix Morka said Tinubu is driving Nigerians to a place of peace, security and enduring prosperity.

The party also said he has broken stagnating culture of presidential inert that characterized former Presidents.

Morka said: “We make bold to say that our vehicle of state, under the able, capable, safe and steady hands of our Executive Driver, Leader, and President is on the move.

“Unstoppably and irreversibly – milestone after milestone – on a steady course on the road to our long-desired destination – a place of peace, security and enduring prosperity.”

He added: “At the APC, when we say that President Tinubu is the President of Progress and has set Nigeria on a road less travelled, we do not mean that this journey, of intergenerational significance, is without delays or bumps along the way.

“It does not mean that our travel plan and road map is set on an immutable course. ‘ It does not even mean that the vehicle in which we are traveling is set on cruise control.

“It means that our vehicle is set on a certain and determined course of travel – on a road that puts distance between where we are coming from and where we going as a country, and as a people.

“It is a road filled with renewed hope of infinite possibilities. A road that leads to our long desired destination, a place of more peace, more safety and security and a place of improved and enduring prosperity.”

Morka further said:”Mr President is not the first President of our dear country. But he is the first to break with what had become a stagnating culture of presidential inertia – ‘kick the can down the road for the next President’ – style of leadership and governance.

“Crippling and vexing national challenges across all sectors of our national life have come under his laser focus, clear prescription and curative treatment.

Share