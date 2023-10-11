APC: Timipre Sylva Remains Our Guber Candidate In Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva remains its governorship candidate in Bayelsa State.

The party stated this in reaction to the Abuja Federal High Court judgement that disqualified Sylva from contesting the governorship election.

The court had ruled that the former Minister had taken the oath of office as Bayelsa State governor twice and, therefore no more qualified to hold that office.

However, Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement in Abuja said, “Against the backdrop of an Abuja Federal High Court decision that disqualified the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, we wish to state categorically that Chief Sylva is and remains the Bayelsa State Governorship Candidate of our great Party in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election.

“Our Party and its Candidate have duly instructed the legal team to appeal the said decision of the Federal High Court, diligently and expeditiously.

“We urge our teeming members, supporters, and residents of Bayelsa State to remain calm and await the outcome of the appeal, and we remain confident that we shall prevail.

“With nothing to offer the Bayelsa electorate, following its lacklustre performance as the ruling party, the jittery PDP in the Bayelsa state has since resorted to mercenary lawsuits, underhand dealings and antics to distract and create confusion among the good people of the state.

“We wish to reconfirm that the Party’s Governorship Campaign Flag Off will be held on Saturday, 14th October, 2023 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. All stakeholders, Party members, supporters, and the general public are cordially invited to join the winning campaign.”