APC: The way forward

Following the resignation of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Sen. Iyiola Omisore as National Chairman and National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) respectively, there is all manner of speculation as to which way forward. Of course, understandably, most of the speculations, if not all, are driven by interests to control affairs of the party. Regrettably, however, many of the speculations do not share the commitment to either restore constitutional order in the party or return the party to its founding vision of returning to the path of progressive politics.

In fact, if anything, some of the speculations, if true, will reduce to nonsense the decision to have a change of leadership, which means that no lessons have been learnt from all the circumstances of the last few years since the emergence of APC as a political party. It is therefore necessary that at this very early stage of negotiating new leadership for the APC, we caution all our leaders that the only way we can justify the exit of Sen. Adamu and Sen. Omisore is by demonstrating commitment to restore constitutional order in the APC and return the party to its founding vision of being a progressive party.

These are issues that would appear to be taken for granted and if not engaged could be abused by power blocs within the party, which could lead to the emergence of leaders that are worse than the two former Senators. This must be avoided. First, restoring constitutional order in APC is basically about complying with extant provisions of the party’s constitution. A situation whereby the National Chairman usurped the powers of the National Working Committee (NWC) and all organs of the party is unacceptable.

All the organs of the party, namely, National Advisory Council (NAC), National Caucus, National Executive Committee (NEC), etc. must be allowed to function in accordance with provisions of the party’s constitution. The irresponsible culture of asking organs of the party to donate their powers to the NWC, which basically empowers the National Chairman to convert all the resources of the party to personal use, must end. The inability to allow organs to function will block any attempt to return the party to its founding vision of becoming a progressive party. Being a progressive party is about ensuring that we can produce a dynamic, action-oriented party that is able to produce governments that can and improve the lives of Nigerians.

It is about goal-setting and developing strategies to achieve them with a clear vision. This is easier said than done. In our context in Nigeria, this is reduced to claims and narrowed to winning elections. Certainly, winning elections is primarily the required precondition to improve the lives of citizens.

Being a progressive party will mean that we are able to ensure that organs of the party develop the capacity to hold elected and appointed officials accountable. Holding elected and appointed officials accountable has certainly been a challenge in Nigerian politics and has been a major source of frustration. Returning to our founding vision of becoming a progressive party is about initiating actions within the structures of APC that can strengthen the party to influence the conducts of elective and appointive officials. This is more about the quality of leadership that will take over.

It is also about initiatives being introduced within the party to re-orient the management of APC, especially in the context of facilitating negotiations to produce and engage leaders of the party. In terms of negotiations to produce and engage leaders of the party, to what extent are all the relevant power blocs within the party active? What are even the power blocs within the APC, as it is today? Certainly, the President, being the leader of the party, is the most important power bloc. There are the blocs of governors, National Assembly Caucus, elders who are recognised in the APC constitution as members of the National Caucus.

There are other blocs, which are recognized in the APC constitution yet to be constituted and to that extent therefore very passive. These are Women, Youth and Persons with Disability who are recognised and empowered to be organised as wings within the party.

The extent to which all these power blocs are active in the negotiations to produce and engage leaders of the party will confirm whether necessary steps are being taken to return the APC to its founding vision of progressive politics. Are there debates within the party on how this is to be achieved – unfortunately, no! Instead, there would appear some deceptive celebrations around the exit of Sen. Adamu and Sen. Omisore, imagining that all the problems of APC have been solved with their exit, which is not true.

If anything, the exit of Sen. Adamu and Sen. Omisore provided us with the opportunity to start initiating actions to return the APC to its founding vision, by first restoring constitutional order in the party. Through restoring constitutional order, we can activate some of the power blocs to actively participate in the process of producing and engaging leaders of the party. For instance, elders of the party can have stronger say when the meetings of the National Caucus are restored.