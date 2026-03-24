…As Masari Leads Inspection of Venue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to host over 10,000 participants at its National Convention scheduled for Saturday, with 740 accredited delegates expected to vote for new members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

As part of preparations, the Chairman of the Central Convention Committee and former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, led members of the committee on an inspection tour of the convention venue in Abuja to assess the level of readiness.

Members of the committee on the inspection team included the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu; former Senate Presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim and Ken Nnamani; former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Umar Al-Makura; and Hadiza Bala Usman, among other key stakeholders.

During the inspection, various sub-committees presented progress reports on their areas of responsibility. The Security Sub-Committee report was presented by former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Yusuf Buratai, who assured the committee of adequate arrangements to guarantee safety throughout the convention.

Similarly, the Ushering and Entertainment Sub-Committees disclosed that no fewer than 300 ushers had been mobilised to manage proceedings and ensure a seamless experience for participants.

Speaking after the tour, Masari expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness, noting that delegates are expected to begin arriving in Abuja from Thursday, ahead of the main event.

Meanwhile, the Screening Sub-Committee has commenced the screening of aspirants vying for various NWC positions, including the National Chairman, National Secretary, and Deputy National Chairmen (North and South).

Addressing journalists after his screening, the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, commended the party’s adherence to due process and institutional discipline.

“In APC, it has been different. Everybody, regardless of position, is subject to due process. The system has become more transparent and organised, and individuals are subordinate to the system,” he said.

Yilwatda also praised the harmony within the convention committees, noting the absence of internal conflicts often associated with political gatherings.

He highlighted the party’s growth over the past months, particularly in membership expansion driven by technology, revealing that about 50 per cent of APC members are youths between the ages of 18 and 35, while only 18 per cent are above 50 years.

According to him, this demographic strength positions the party as the most youth-driven political platform in the country and underscores its future prospects.

The chairman further emphasised the party’s national spread, noting that the APC remains the only political party with electoral victories across all six geopolitical zones in recent times.

He reiterated that internal disputes within the party had largely been resolved through arbitration rather than litigation, describing it as a major strength of the APC’s internal democracy.

Also speaking after his screening, the National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru, said the committee acknowledged the progress made since August 2023 in strengthening party administration and cohesion.

He noted that the party had expanded its membership base to about 12 million and improved the functionality of its secretariat, while ensuring more efficient conduct of primaries and party activities.

The aspirant added that efforts would be intensified to activate all party structures, including the National Advisory Council, to enhance operational efficiency and democratic consolidation.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming convention would be peaceful, colourful, and set a new standard for political party conventions in Nigeria, given the calibre of personalities entrusted with its planning and execution.