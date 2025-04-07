APC Takes Over Edo Assembly Leadership

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Monday assumed leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly, with Jonathan Aigbokhan representing Esan West announced as the new Majority Leader.

This follows an earlier notification by the party, declaring its new majority status and indicating that changes in the House leadership would be announced in due course.

The APC currently holds 13 seats in the House, following the defection of four lawmakers from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), reducing the PDP’s seats to 11.

During Monday’s plenary session, the Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, read a letter from the APC leadership nominating new principal officers.

According to the letter, Aigbokhan was appointed as the new Majority Leader, Addeh Isibor as Deputy Majority Leader, and Mustapha Lucky as Chief Whip.

However, the position of Deputy Chief Whip, initially assigned to Richard Edosa APC–Oredo West, was withdrawn as the House does not recognize the position.

Edosa, formerly the only Labour Party Lawmaker in the House, recently defected to the APC.

Following the announcement of the new leadership, Agbebaku said that the PDP would also submit its list of principal officers.

He emphasized that the difference between the majority and minority should not distract the Assembly from its collective duty to the State.

“What matters is that we all work together to ensure the success of Governor Monday Okpebholo,” Agbebaku said.

