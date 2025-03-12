APC Takes Leads In Edo Assembly As Four Lawmakers Join Party

Share

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Tuesday takes the majority lead ahead of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with the defection of three members of the party and one Labour Party lawmaker to the APC.

APC membership in the Edo State House of Assembly is now 13, while the PDP have 11 members.

The lawmakers that defected are Donald Okugbe (Akoko Edo Constituency II), Bright Iyamu (Orhionmwon South Constituency II ), Richard Edosa (Oredo West Constituency) and Sunday Ojezele (Esan South East).

The defected lawmakers who stormed the APC party Secretariat in Benin were received by the state working committee led by the Acting State Chairman of the party, Jarret Tenebe.

Richard Edosa, who spoke on behalf of the defected lawmakers, described the development as a defining moment for them, adding that the obvious division in their various parties that gave them a platform also provided the platform for them to dump the party due to intractable crisis from the National to the state and local government.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand. We believe in the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo and have decided to join him to achieve his vision for Edo State. We promise to work with the governor to build the party and the state.”

Elated Acting Chairman of the party Jarret Tenebe, while receiving the lawmakers into the party, said the defection of the lawmakers remains a significant moment for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He assured the lawmakers that the party would accord them the same rights and privileges as any other members of the party.

He said, “These Honorable Members, who bring with them a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives, have recognized that the APC offers the most promising path forward for Edo State and our nation, Nigeria.

“They have seen the clarity of the policies, the integrity of the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, and the unwavering dedication to make the lives of Edo people better.

“We understand that the decision to change political allegiances is not taken lightly. It requires courage, conviction, and a belief in a better future.

“We commend these honourable members for their bravery and for their willingness to stand with us as we join hands with Governor Monday Okpebholo to build a stronger economy, improve education, promote social harmony, and secure the lives of Edo people.

“This is not merely a matter of increasing our numbers. It is about strengthening our collective resolve.

“It is about bringing together individuals who share a common purpose and a desire to make a real difference.

“We value the contributions of each and every member, and we are confident that our new Honorable Members will play a vital role in our journey towards success.”

Earlier, the APC Acting Chairman Jarret Tenebe presented brooms, the symbol of the party, to each of the new APC lawmakers.

