APC Tags El-Rufai Self Centered Politician

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday called out the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai, who recently defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), saying he is a self-centred politician.

According to the APC, there was nothing wrong with the party for the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-rufai to defect to any party except that he could not clinch a ministerial appointment.

The party asked El-rufai to state the attributes of the SDP that show it a better party to Athe PC.

Similarly, the APC national leadership dismissed the claims of the former Kaduna State governor on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that it is better than the former.

The former governor of Kaduna State recently defected to SDP, with various allegations of bad governance and maladministration of a political party as reasons for his defection.

However, the ruling party, in a statement from its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka dismissed his allegation, stating, “In his frenzied attempt to justify his rather implausible exit from the All Progressives Party (APC), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State, in an interview with BBC Hausa, opined that APC has deviated from the progressive ideals of its founders, and turned into a party where everyone is now pursuing personal interests .…”

He said, “We have politics of private interest. We have no politics of public interest. Politicians will proudly tell you that politics is about interest. If they don’t get what they want, they are ready to collapse the system.

“Today, El-Rufai stands diminished as the epitome of a self-interested politician, blinded by ego, driven by untamed emotion, and brimming with a vengeful desire to “collapse the system.”

“In his BBC interview under reference, El-Rufai supplied the real reason for his soreness, stating that he was disappointed by the way he was treated by President Bola Tinubu and his administration, in ostensible reference to his failed ministerial bid.

“His claim that he exited because the Party had deviated from its founding values or progressive ideology is a smokescreen to weaponize personal grievance garbed as principled dissent.

“El-Rufai appears traumatized by his failure to land a ministerial position. Nursing a bruised ego, he now lashes out at the platform on which he rode to political prominence.

“APC’s commitment to its founding values and ideals remain as valid and progressive today as they were then. El-Rufai’s allegation of a drift from our Party’s founding values exists only in his foggy imagination. Assuming that matters of political conviction had anything to do with his exit, exactly how is the Social Democratic Party (SDP), El-Rufai’s new political abode, an ideological safe haven?

“El-Rufai’s call for opposition members to join him under SDP banner is nothing short of an invitation to drink from a chalice poisoned by selfishness, vengefulness and delusion of grandeur. Nigerians are far more savvy than El-Rufai thinks, and they know that he is driven by raw self-interest rather than a genuine concern for the country.

“Our great Party is unfazed by El-Rufai’s grudge-laden tirade. We continue to welcome millions of new members across the country, who are joining to identify with the Party’s lofty values and support President Tinubu’s bold and transformative policies now birthing sustainable growth and prosperity for our country.”

On his criticism on Tinubu’s administration, APC said, “El-Rufai’s claim that Tinubu has failed is outrageous and a gross distortion of the reality on the ground.

Across all sectors, Nigerians are witnessing tangible progress in the delivery of the President’s campaign promises.

Indisputably, Nigeria is better off today than when he took office.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated an ironclad commitment to good governance and launched unprecedented policy reforms to address the country’s generational challenges. The removal of fuel subsidy now saves Nigeria an estimated ₦4 trillion annually.

“The unification of exchange rates has resulted in higher foreign exchange inflow, while the country’s foreign reserves have showed resilient growth despite global economic pressures.

“President Tinubu’s economic diplomacy has attracted significant foreign direct investment, and reforms in customs and taxation have led to a massive increase in non-oil revenues, while sustained reform in oil and gas sector has led to an historic boost in the country’s oil export, now upwards of 1.8 million barrels per day.

“The President’s strong political will to re-imagine and revitalize Nigeria’s economy is paying off with significant improvement in the country’s GDP growth rate now surging to 3.8% year-on-year in Q4 2024, up from 3.46% in the previous quarter, marking the highest growth rate posted since Q4 2021.

“This is a direct outcome of the administration’s prudent economic policies and providing a favorable business environment that is widely applauded by the international financial and investment community.

“Further, Nigeria’s balance of payment has seen remarkable improvement, with a substantial trade surplus of $14.31 billion in 2024.

“This is a result of the administration’s vigorous promotion of non-oil exports, reduced reliance on imported goods, and diversification of the country’s economy.

“This impressive performance precedes an impending data overhaul which may reveal an economy larger than initially estimated.

“Prospects for further growth is assuredly bright, with real GDP projected to increase from 3.0% in 2024 to 3.6% in 2025, according to Afreximbank Trade Intelligence Solutions.

“In addition, under President Tinubu’s steady leadership, state and local governments now receive vastly higher allocations from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), enabling them to extend development to their people.

“This increased funding has become a potential game-changer for grassroots development, making it possible for the execution of critical projects and provision of essential services to all Nigerians.

“Nigerians are in no doubt about President Tinubu’s uncompromising commitment to economic reform, good governance, and improving the welfare of Nigerians.

“Rather than engaging in scurrilous propaganda and deliberate misinformation, El-Rufai should offer constructive criticism or alternative policies as expected of serious-minded political opposition.

“His misleading rhetoric and personal attacks on the President are reprehensible and calculated to undermine the country’s progress.

“El-Rufai is free to choose his political affiliation as he has done. He should quit sulking, get a grip and salvage some respectability.”

