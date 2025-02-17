APC Tackles Tambuwal Over Defection Comments

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said many politicians are defecting from other parties to the ruling party because of the positive results of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

The immediate past Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal in Kaduna on Saturday identified “stomach infrastructure” as the main reason some big politicians are defecting to the APC.

The Senator added: “If you are a politician with conscience, with the current policies being driven by the government of the APC and the current economic doldrum that the APC has driven Nigerians into hardship across the country and the dismal performance of the Tinubu’s administration, there is nothing attractive outside stomach infrastructure.”

However, in a statement yesterday the APC said Tambuwal is the most defected politician and could have done so for “stomach infrastructure”. It said: “There remains profound wisdom in the saying that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

“That wisdom has clearly eluded Tambuwal, a notorious and vainglorious party defector. “Evidently, his comments more aptly characterized his own convoluted record of defections from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007 and back to ANPP and then off to the PDP, and defecting in 2014 to APC and finally crawling back to PDP, ignominiously, in 2018.

“By his assertions, Tambuwal’s itinerant defections were in chase of ‘stomach infrastructure’, purely self-serving and without any conscience.

“A wandering politician like Tambuwal lacks the moral turpitude to comment on the intentions of politicians who have defected from a crisis-ridden PDP to our great Party.”

“Contrary to Tambuwal’s jibe, members of the PDP are joining APC, ostensibly, to identify with President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic reform agenda in the face of growing and undeniable positive indications of a re – surgent Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us: