APC Tackles Makinde Over Claims Of Influencing Food Price Crash

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday insisted that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde was not responsible for the drop in food prices in the country.

The party’s reaction followed a statement attributed to the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Olasunkanmi Olaleye yesterday that the Makinde government played a major role in stabilising food prices.

In a statement, Oyo APC spokesman Olawale Sadare accused Makinde of lacking a clear-cut agriculture policy, claiming that the state government had done more harm than good to the sector.

The opposition party said: “But for insensitivity, insincerity and lack of empathy, no appointee or official working for Makinde should have the guts to score the governor high in any critical sector of the economy- not in even in Agriculture and food security because there is little or nothing to showcase as achievements in the last six and a half years of his administration in Oyo state.

“For the sake of record, the desirable crash in the prices of food commodities as it is being experienced in recent weeks is a national phenomenon which no governor was capable of facilitating and if any state governor would share in the credit, it can never the one who has converted most farmlands to housing estates, abandoned rural farmers to their fate and scared away serious investors in agriculture from his state.