APC Tackles Atiku Over Prescription For Economic Survival

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday slammed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s prescription to address the economic challenges facing the country.

Criticising President Bola Tinubu’s fuel subsidy removal and currency devaluation at the same time, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election said: “We would have taken a step-by-step approach, ensuring that fiscal and monetary policies are aligned.

However, in a statement, the ruling APC dismissed as “Atiku’s policy prescription was a disappointing rehash of more of the same old disastrous policy approaches that brought our country to its knees, to begin with, under the PDP’s long rule”.

It added “Since his electoral loss in 2023, Atiku Abubakar has been restless. “His unabated wholesale condemnation of every policy initiative of President Bola Tinubu was punctuated, last Sunday, by a statement of what he would have done differently to solve our country’s challenges and transform Nigeria, had he been elected President.

“Atiku’s policy prescription was a disappointing rehash of more of the same disastrous policy approaches that brought our country to its knees, to begin with, under the PDP’s long rule.

“While conceding that he would have removed fuel subsidy and eliminated the multiple exchange rate regimes, Atiku offered an implementation plan that regurgitates the same tired and ineffective ideas that turned widespread corruption, inefficiency, and economic stagnation as pillars of state policy under successive PDP administrations Atiku’s policy offering starkly failed to acknowledge complex contradictions, past mistakes and the extreme urgency of the moment.

