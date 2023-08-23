APC S’West youths appeal for ministerial slot

The South West Young Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider a list of promising young candidates from various states in the region for the vacant position of the Ministry of Youth Development.

The group in a statement said the vacancy in the Ministry of Youth Development should be allotted to one of them as a reward for their support for the President:

“Highlighting the distribution of ministerial portfolios in the Federal Executive Council, the forum pointed out that Ogun has three representatives, Lagos has two, and other states in the region – Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, and Ondo – each have one representative.

“As a result, the list of youth stalwarts presented to President Tinubu was carefully curated through extensive consultations. The lists of candidates are Makinde Araoye (MKD), Seun Olufemi-White, Ayodele Olawande, Bolaji Afeez Repete, Prince Oyekunle Oyewumi, Titilope Ayoka Gbadamosi, Ademola Adeyeye, Abdullahi Dayo Israel, Bayo Adenekan and Dr Seriki Muritala.”

They appealed to the President to consider appointing one of these young candidates as the Minister for Youth Development.