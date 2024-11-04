APC Sweeps Cross River LG Poll

Share

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won all chairmanship seats in Saturday’s Cross River State local government election in 18 councils.

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) Chairman Ekong Bocco announced the results on Sunday. Bocco explained that the commission ensured the election was “free, fair and cannot be faulted”.

He advised the chairmen-elect “to be magnanimous in victory because those who lost out are Cross Riverians.”

APC Chairman Alphonsus Eba told the newly elected chairmen “not to look at the allocations but concentrate on developing their local government areas with whatever resources they will receive”.

