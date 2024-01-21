APC Sweeps All 27 LG Chairmen Seats, Others In Borno

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has swept all the 27 Local Government Chairmen and 312 councilorship seats in the state in the January 20, 2024 Local Government election.

Declaring the results at the BOSIEC headquarters, Maiduguri on Sunday, the Chairman, Alhaji Lawan Mahmoud said “Vase on the power vested on me as the Chief Returning Officer of the Borno State Local government elections. I hereby declare the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of all the 27 chairmanship seats, equally the 312 councilorship seats have been won by the APC. Certificates will be presented on a later date”

” The commission was established by the 199 constitutions and the Borno state Independent Electoral Commission BOSIEC law 2005 and was empowered to organized and conduct local government elections.

“Following the local government election held on Saturday 20th January 2024, the commission has received chairmanship results from all the 27 local government areas as empowered by the law”, added.

The result as released by the commission indicates that Abadam, Abubakar Aji Mustapha of the APC scored 41,486 to be elected, unopposed, Askira Uba, Abubakar Marzhni of APC scored 59, 888 to beat his closest rival of PDP who scored 1,888, Bama, Ali Modu Gujja of APC scored 59,524 to against the PDP candidate who scored 2,335.

Others are Bayo, Haruna Aliyu Chibra of ApC scored 27,441 elected unopposed, Biu, Sule Ali Abubay who scored 91,320 to beat his closest rival of the PDP who scored 3,577, among other local government areas.

The results were collated from the 27 local government Returning officers at the BOSIEC headquarters in the presence of security agencies, observers, and other stakeholders.

However, the PDP chairman Alhaji Zannah Gadna described the election as a selection and that the PDP candidates went into the election did it on their own.