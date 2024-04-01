APC Suspends Kaduna Women Leader For Defending El-Rufai

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Hajiya Maryam Mai-Rusau, the State Women leader, for reportedly supporting former Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the wake of a recent issue around the state’s massive debt.

The APC Executive Committee for Badarawa/Malali Ward disclosed in a letter made available to New Telegraph on Sunday that the suspension was required because she had broken article 21.2 (v) of the party constitution.

In the letter which was co-signed by Ali Maishago, the Ward Chairman, and Zakka Bassahuwa, the Secretary, it partly read: “In view of the above, below are the gross misconducts where the subsequent suspension relied upon.

“Defamation of the character of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Uba Sani.

“Unauthorized publicity of the party’s dispute that discredited the personality of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State.”