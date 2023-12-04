APC Suspends Inauguration Of Special Committees Indefinitely

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended indefinitely the inauguration of its Special Committees.

The leadership last week constituted five committees: Establishment Committee, Finance Committee, Publicity Committee, Intergovernmental Committee, and Conflict and Reconciliation Committee to be inaugurated on Wednesday.

But after its NWC meeting on Monday, the party announced the postponement of the inauguration.

The National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka accompanied by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Duro Meseko read out the resolutions of the NWC to journalists: The inauguration of the Standing Committees of the Party scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, has been postponed until further notice.

NWC deliberated on the Party’s Schedule/Plan of Activities leading up to the 21st September 2024 off-season Governorship Election in Edo State and the 16th November 2024 Governorship Election in Ondo State. The full schedule of activities will be published shortly.

NWC notes the appointments of five (5) State Officers by the respective State Working Committees of our Party, as follows: Surv. Peter Akarogbe – Secretary, Delta State, Hon. Adeola Jokomba – Secretay, Lagos State, Hon. Aminu Musa Bobi – Chairman, Niger State, Hon Aliyi Bello – Chairman, Nasarawa State and Mr. Yainus Dangusa – Secretary, Nasarawa State.

Condemns the violent attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Kogi State, Dr. Gabriel Longpet, and calls on law enforcement authorities to expeditiously investigate, arrest and bring perpetrators to justice.