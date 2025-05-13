New Telegraph

APC Suspends Ex-Reps Member, Nine Party Officials In Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State on Monday suspended a former member of the House of Representatives for Koko/Maiyama Federal Constituency, Muhammad Shehu Koko, along with nine party officials in Koko Local Government Area.

Among those suspended are Muhammad Danyado, APC Vice Chairman of Koko LGA; Biyaminu Muhammad, Secretary; and Talatu Zauro, Women Leader.



Others include the youth leader, financial secretary, welfare secretary, and several other party officials.

New Telegraph gathered that the action was taken due to alleged anti-party activities, disloyalty, and harassment of the party’s executive members.

The letter was jointly signed by the APC chairman in the local government, Muhammad Maibarga, the local government executive chairman, Sirajo Usman Koko, and 14 other stakeholders of the party in the area.

 

