APC Suspends Congresses In Abia, Writes INEC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday suspended its state, ward and local government congresses in Abia State.

In a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and National Secretary Ajibola Basiru said: “The decision was taken following ongoing consultations and the need to conclude certain preparatory and administrative processes to ensure the orderly, transparent and credible conduct of the Congresses in the state.

“The party would communicate a revised schedule of activities to the Commission in due course. In compliance with the provisions of the electoral act 2022 and the regulations and the guidelines for political parties, 2022.”