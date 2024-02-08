APC: Super Eagles Victory Justifies Renewed Hope Agenda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has commended the Super Eagles for their victory over Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to Ganduje, the Super Eagles’ win justifies the Renewed Hope Agenda of the party’s administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC Chairman, also commended the President for all the support given to the Super Eagles for them to have triumphed to this level.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu he acknowledged the resilience of the Super Eagles in the tension-soaked encounter.

He said, “I congratulate the Super Eagles over their victory against Bafana Bafana of South Africa. I want to particularly commend them for the strength in character they displayed today and in the previous matches, that is an indication of the true spirit of Nigerians.

“I urged them to go ahead and bring back home the coveted trophy. The country is proud of their doggedness.

“Their victory is a justification of the renewed Hope agenda.”