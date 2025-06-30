APC Substantive Nat’l Chairman To Emerge July 24

The Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori might be confirmed as substantive National Chairman on July 24 at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting of the party.

This was stated by the National Working Committee (NWC) who briefed journalists after their meeting.

It would be recalled that the former National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje resigned recently, citing health challenges.

Briefing journalists, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Faunter said, “as you are aware, today the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress held its National Working Committee meeting. And it is also public knowledge that our Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje during the weekend last week, tendered his resignation as the National Chairman.

“And so it made it incumbent upon the National Working Committee to hold a very vital and important National Working Committee meeting. And one of the aspects of the meeting that the National Working Committee trashed effectively is the acceptance of the resignation of the former National Chairman of the party, who on health grounds had tendered his resignation. And the National Working Committee wished him a speedy recovery and a peaceful rest so that he can take care of his health.

“Similarly, the National Working Committee also, in view of the provisions of our Constitution, accepted and endorsed the replacement of the National Working Committee with an acting Chairman. And our Constitution provides that where the Chairman comes from, the Deputy National Chairman from that particular zone is going to be the acting Chairman. And so, in compliance with that provision of the Constitution, the Deputy National Chairman North, in the person of Ali Buka Dalori, was endorsed by the National Working Committee as the acting National Chairman of the All-Progressives Congress.

“Other issues that were discussed at the NWC also included preparations for our bye-elections in some of the states that members of the National Assembly, the Senate, the House of Representatives, the House of Assembly had died or had resigned. And so, preparations are in top gear to ensure that bye-elections are held in those areas. We also discussed about our Congresses that are forthcoming.

“And as soon as the time comes, we’ll let you know. But in the interim, we’ve already rolled out our plans and we’ll soon be making them public as far as our positions are concerned, as far as Congresses in states, wards, and local governments. And finally, the other very important aspect that we think you should also know is the approval of the notice for a NEC meeting, the National Executive Committee meeting.

“As you are all aware, the National Executive Committee is the apex body of the party. And so, whatever it is that we do now, including the endorsement of the National Chairman, must also receive the blessings of the NEC. And during the meeting, if they so desire that a new chairman is nominated, we’ll also accept such nomination and then wait for the convention where the final position of the party will be made as far as the substantive chairman is concerned.

“So that’s as much as I can tell you. And the date, the suggested date for the NEC meeting is the 24th of July.”