APC Stalwart, Rimax Group CEO Pledges Plot Of Land To S’Eagles Players If They Lift AFCON Trophy

Rewards N1m to scorer of the winning goal

A stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Rimax Group of Companies, Chief Livinux Chukwudi Okwara, has pledged to give each member of the 22 players of the Super Eagle, a plot of land if the team defeats Cote D’ Ivoire and lift the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy on Sunday.

The renowned billionaire made this known in Lagos while speaking during the change of ownership of Prince and Princess Ade Royal Beach Resort in Lagos on Saturday.

Chief Okwara also promised to give the sum of N1 million to the Super Eagles player who scored Nigeria’s winning goal against the host country, Ivory Coast in today’s final game.

He explained that his gesture to give them a plot of land each was motivated by the zeal to encourage them to put in their best and work hard to win the AFCON cup for the fourth time for Nigeria.

According to him, the Super Eagles were not given a chance by Nigerians following their dismal display in the first game against Equatorial Guinea, but have gone ahead to reach the final of the AFCON tournament.

Chief Okwara said that he is very passionate about Nigeria’s Super Eagles winning this year’s AFCON Final because of his desired love for soccer.

He, therefore, enjoined all members of the Super Eagles squad to make Nigeria proud and lift the AFCON trophy.

The APC Imo State politician said: “As a Nigerian, we have an obligation to support our sportsmen in whatever they do because sports is one one the areas by which the nation gained recognition and respect internationally across the human earth.

And various sports men win laurels from different foral in sport and other areas. But the one of this year’s AFCON has been peculiar and very interesting because many people didn’t give Nigeria much chance. After all, recently they did not impress Nigerians.”

He added: “I have a message for the Super Eagles. The whole team of the Super Eagles when they are back by God’s grace, with the AFCON Cup will enjoy the benefit of a plot of land each and for the person that scored the winning goal, I will give N1 million.”