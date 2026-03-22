The People of Kpakpaji clan in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have endorsed Governor Francis Nwifuru and the Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, Engr. Kenneth Eze for re-election come 2027.

The clan made this decision on Saturday during a constituency interactive meeting with Senator Eze at his Ohigbo Amagu country home, Ezza South Local Government Area.

They noted that the duo had performed exceedingly well and deserved their total support in the forthcoming elections.

The motion for the endorsement of Governor Nwifuru and Senator Eze was moved by Barrister Petrus Elechi and seconded by Barrister Festus Nweke.

Earlier in a remark, the Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Professor Michael Awoke, said he was proud to have supported Governor Nwifuru and Senator Eze during the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “he duo have justified the people’s mandates given to them”

Corroborating, the Director of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Abuja Centre, Professor Jonathan Aliede, lauded Senator Eze for securing federal employment for many youths in addition to executing impactful projects in many communities within the zone.

Aliede assured that the clan would continue to rally support for Senator Eze and the State Chief Executive.

In a related development, the State ex officio of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Cletus Alube, has described the achievements of Senator Eze as unprecedented in the history of representation in the zone.

He urged him to keep up the good work, assuring him of the total support of kpakpaji clan in the next election.

Other Stakeholders that lauded the federal lawmaker include the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Chief Oguzor Offia-Nwali, former local Government Chairman of Ezza South, Hon Sunday Ogodo.

Similarly, the President of Kpakpaji Youth Assembly, who doubles as the Chief Executive officer Smano Minerals have unanimously supported the endorsement of Governor Nwifuru and Senator Ken Eze for re-election.

Responding, Senator Eze, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Information/Orientation, said he had facilitated federal jobs for over 120 people, constructed classroom blocks in schools, built health centres, constructed bridges and roads, installed solar powered bornehole in different communities, among other numerous achievements.

He explained that he believed in giving the youths permanent empowerment by offering them employment rather than sharing money and buying drinks for them.

The Senator called for unity amongst the people of Ezza South and the entire Ezza clan and advised those propagating division, bickering and blackmail to desist from such acts.

“Ezza South remains one indivisible entity. I am one person that doesn’t even know I’m from here or there; all I know is that I’m a true Ezekuna son and I see Ezza as one indivisible entity”

” I want to plead with our brothers here, those that believe so much in division and clan, to have a rethink, there is so much strength in unity and divided we fall”

Dignitaries present at the event included the former Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Aloy Nwankwo (Rtd), Retired Justice of the Court of Appeal Hon. Justice Paul Elechi, the APC Chairmanship candidate for Ezza South in the forthcoming council election, Barrister Chinedu Mkpuma and the Chairman of APC Ezza South, Barrister Uwa.