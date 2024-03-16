APC Stalwart Calls On Tinubu Over Security Challenges In Zamfara

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a Security Expert in Zamfara State, Bello Soja Bakyasuwa, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give more concern towards addressing the lingering security challenges facing the state in a bid to make Zamfara a banditry-free state.

Bakyasuwa, the immediate past Commandant, of Zamfara Anti Thuggery Agency lamented the escalating security challenges facing the State, noting that everyone is aware of the security situation that had been bevelling the state for over a decade.

According to him, President Tinubu must do something humanly possibly urgent towards curtailing the ugly situation, saying the current insecurity and economic crisis in the state indicate that no hope for the common man.

Bakyasuwa lamented how the entire Zamfara State was badly affected by banditry activities to the extent that innocent communities in the rural areas became slaves to the bandits.

“Some bad elements are turning the state into an era of darkness and barbarism, therefore, I think Mr President needs the reality on what has been happening in Zamfara.

Bakyasuwa cautioned Mr President against desperate politicians from Zamfara State who have been hiding the real security situation in the state for their selfish interest.

He also called on President Tinibu to appoint competent personalities from the state to assist him in tackling the terrible security situation in the state.

“People with good records and proven integrity should be appointed from Zamfara into President Tinubu Government for the State to have a sound representation especially to assist in ensuring true information is obtained for proper measures.

Highly esteemed personalities with proven integrity and competency like Sen Kabiru Garba Marafa shouldn’t be neglected.

President Bola Ahmad Tinubu had achieved massive votes during his Presidential Election through the giant effort by the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Kabir Marafa as State Coordinator.

“Everyone is aware how APC/President Bola Ahmed Tinubu got massive votes in Zamfara if compared with other states in Northern Nigeria.

“I am using this medium to appeal to Mr President to consider rewarding those who suffered and delivered for the success of the party rather than desperate politicians who are after their selfish interest”, Bakyasuwa has stated.