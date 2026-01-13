APC Stakeholders Urge Massive E-Registration To Secure Kano, Tinubu’s 2027 Victory

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have called for massive participation in the ongoing e-registration of party members, describing it as a strategic step toward securing victory for the party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The call was made on Tuesday at the end of a midnight marathon stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Kano.

In a statement issued by Comrade Muhammad Garba, Chief of Staff to the former APC National Chairman, the stakeholders emphasized that the e-registration exercise is critical to building a comprehensive, credible, and verifiable membership database, which will significantly enhance the party’s electoral performance nationwide.

Following detailed briefings by the Kano State APC Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, and the state e-registration coordinator and party Organising Secretary, Shafi’u Darma, the meeting resolved that, given APC’s strong grassroots presence in Kano, all members must ensure they are registered and actively encourage others to do the same.

The stakeholders noted that Kano’s full participation in the e-registration exercise would further consolidate the party’s strength, building on over one and a half decades of loyalty and organizational dominance in the state.

They called for sustained and effective mobilisation, stressing that accurate registration is vital to strengthening party structures, expanding voter outreach, and maximizing electoral performance in future elections.

Members were also urged to remain united and rally behind President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

The stakeholders stressed that party cohesion is essential to achieving both APC’s political goals and national objectives.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, emphasized the need for peace, unity, and understanding within the party, noting that internal harmony is crucial to consolidating APC’s position as the largest political party in Africa.

The meeting was chaired by the party leader and former APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and attended by top party leaders including Senator Barau Jibrin, Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila (Kano South), Kabir Abubakar Bichi, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and Murtala Sule Garo, APC governorship and deputy governorship candidates in the 2023 election.

Others in attendance included Yusuf Abdullahi Ata and Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure, Ministers of State for Housing Development and the Federal Capital Territory respectively; Alhaji Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo, former Deputy Governor and former Minister of Housing Development; party elder Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki; Engr. Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, Managing Director of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority; Baffa Babban Dan’Agundi, Director-General of the National Productivity Centre; Arch. Aminu Dabo, Bashir Maisango, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, Ma’aruf Maiwake, Nasiru Aminu Bala Ja’oji, and Comrade Muhammad Garba, among others.

The stakeholders also recommended extended party meetings at ward, local government, and state levels to mobilize members on the e-registration exercise and other party activities, ensuring that no eligible member is left unregistered.

The meeting concluded with a renewed call for maximum participation in the e-registration process, noting that Kano’s active engagement will set the pace nationwide and further position the APC for a decisive victory in the 2027 elections.