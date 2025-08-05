APC Stakeholders In Kano Endorse Tinubu For Second Term

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office and reaffirmed its unwavering loyalty to former National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, while pledging to intensify strategic efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was part of the resolutions reached at a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held on Tuesday at Ganduje’s residence in Kano. The meeting drew a large turnout of party leaders, elected officials, former political appointees, and grassroots executives from across the state.

In attendance were Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila; the 2023 APC gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial candidates, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Murtala Sule Garo; Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure; as well as members of the National and State Assemblies, among others.

Reading the communique after the meeting, Kano APC Chairman Abdullahi Abbas expressed deep appreciation for Ganduje’s “visionary and inclusive leadership” during his tenure as national chairman. He noted that stakeholders lauded key reforms introduced under Ganduje’s watch, including the implementation of the APC e-registration system, the establishment of the Progressive Institute, and the initiation of skill acquisition programs for youth and women.

The party leaders unanimously reaffirmed their loyalty to Dr. Ganduje and endorsed him as the undisputed leader of the APC in Kano State.

The stakeholders also commended President Tinubu for his administration’s focus on infrastructure and development in northern Nigeria, particularly in Kano State. Speaking to journalists, Hon. Abba Kabir Bichi, who represents Bichi Federal Constituency and chairs the House Appropriations Committee, outlined several critical projects, including the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway, the Kano-Hadeja Road, and the Kano Railway Bypass, estimated at ₦250 billion.

He also mentioned plans for an ambitious light rail project in the Kano metropolitan area, projected to cost over $1 billion (₦1.5 trillion), describing it as further evidence of the president’s commitment to the region. “As Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I know what has been allocated. The president has done a lot. And we must be realistic and sincere about the progress achieved so far,” Bichi stated.

The meeting also expressed confidence in the APC’s readiness for upcoming by-elections, pledging to retain or reclaim all contested seats. Party leaders stressed the need for internal unity and strategic collaboration as preparations for the 2027 polls intensify.

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, Minister of State for the FCT, described the gathering as a reaffirmation of the APC’s strength and unity in Kano. “We are here to show that the APC in Kano is still together. We are preparing for 2027, and the level of attendance here speaks volumes of our commitment,” she said. She also highlighted key gains made by the Tinubu administration in agriculture, housing, infrastructure, and social welfare programs, which have significantly benefited the state.

The meeting ended with renewed calls for discipline, loyalty, and adherence to party ideals. Leaders urged all members to work in synergy to maintain Kano as a stronghold for the APC. “We gave the president the highest number of votes in the 2023 elections. We must sustain that momentum,” Bichi emphasized.

The party pledged its continued support for the Ganduje and Tinubu administrations and expressed optimism that more developmental strides would be recorded in the years to come.