Share

Following the appointment of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as the Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC), the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State have praised President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement released on Saturday by Rabiu Garba on behalf of 27 APC leaders and stakeholders, the group described Dogara’s appointment as “timely, well-deserved, and meritorious.”

According to him, it reflects the former Speaker’s enduring contributions to the party and his consistent commitment to national development.

“The appointment of Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara to serve in this administration affirms our testimony that he has remained steadfast with the APC, its stakeholders, and his constituents,” the statement read.

“He is never left out in any contribution to promote the party and the progressive agenda.”

READ ALSO:

The stakeholders emphasised Dogara’s impactful tenure as Speaker of the 8th National Assembly, noting that his leadership laid the groundwork for critical legislative reforms that continue to shape Nigeria’s development.

They cited the passage of over 300 bills and more than 1,000 resolutions under his speakership, including landmark policies such as: North East Development Commission (NEDC) Act, the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill.

These, they argued, are testaments to Dogara’s capability and vision, particularly in driving institutional reforms and socio-economic policies.

As Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company, Dogara is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and middle-income earners, a core focus of President Tinubu’s economic revitalization agenda.

“With his wealth of experience, integrity, and commitment to national service, we are confident that Rt. Hon. Dogara will bring impactful leadership to the NCGC,” the APC stakeholders added.

Share