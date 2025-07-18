APC Spokespersons Urged To Amplify Tinubu’s Achievements

The Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori, has called on the party’s spokespersons at all levels to vigorously promote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and enlighten Nigerians on the administration’s achievements.

Dalori gave the charge on Friday at a capacity-building seminar for APC Zonal and State Publicity Secretaries held in Abuja. The seminar, organized by the office of the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, had in attendance presidential spokespersons, zonal and state publicity secretaries, and some cabinet members.

In his address, Dalori stressed the need for APC spokespersons to counter misinformation and highlight the government’s efforts to ease the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Echoing this call, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged spokespersons to intensify public enlightenment, particularly at the grassroots, to communicate the administration’s progress.

“Our Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan it is becoming a reality,” Onanuga said. “The economy is picking up, and investor confidence both local and foreign is growing. The administration has made notable strides in agriculture, solid minerals, and other sectors despite inheriting a weak economy.”

Onanuga emphasized that effective communication was key to bridging the gap between policy actions and public understanding.

Also speaking, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, highlighted the importance of transparency in a democratic government.

“In a democracy, unlike the military era, you must carry the populace along. Information is critical. If we work together from the federal to state levels Nigerians will better understand what the government is doing, reducing public tension and ignorance,” Alake stated.

He noted that while some misinformation stemmed from deliberate political mischief, many Nigerians act out of ignorance, especially on social media.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, encouraged party spokespersons to continue educating Nigerians about government achievements and their impact on citizens’ lives.