APC Sokoto Plans LGA, Ward Congresses For Feb. 18-21

The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) hasSokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced dates for its Ward and Local Government congresses, according to a statement by the State Party Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida.

The ward congresses will hold across all 244 wards in Sokoto State on February 18, followed by the Local Government congresses on February 21.

“In view of this, I call on all registered party members to discharge their responsibility by electing individuals of proven integrity to manage the affairs of the party,” Achida said.

He added that the APC remains a dependable vehicle for taking Nigeria to greater heights and urged members to turn out en masse to participate in the exercise.

“APC is the only party that is alive in Sokoto,” Achida maintained.