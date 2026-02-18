APC Sokoto Fixes LG, Ward Congresses For Feb 18 To 21

The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced dates for its Ward and Local Government congresses, according to a statement by State Party Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida.

The congresses will hold across all 244 wards in the state on February 18, followed by Local Government Congresses on February 21.

“In view of this, I call on all registered party members to discharge their responsibility by electing individuals of proven integrity to manage the affairs of the party,” Achida said. He added that APC remains a dependable vehicle for taking Nigeria to greater heights and urged members to turn out and vote.