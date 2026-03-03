APC Sokoto Elects New State Executive Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has successfully elected its new State Executive Committee members through a consensus arrangement at the party secretariat along Sultan Abubakar Road, Sokoto.

The congress, which was peaceful and fully compliant with the party’s constitution, saw delegates and stakeholders from all 23 local government areas in attendance.

Professor M. Aliyu Musa, who chaired the exercise, confirmed that all candidates emerged through consensus and were affirmed by delegates via voice vote. He praised party leaders and members for demonstrating unity and commitment to internal democracy.

The motion to adopt the consensus arrangement was moved by Hon. Abubakar Shamaki Yabo, seconded by Hon. Aminu Gidado, and unanimously endorsed by delegates. INEC officials were present to monitor the exercise.

Outgoing State Chairman, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida, thanked Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for the opportunity to serve, and urged party members to support the new executive committee.

Newly elected State Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Ajiya, pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him and to commit to strengthening unity and grassroots mobilization. The elected members include Alhaji Yahaya Buhari as Deputy Chairman, Barrister Bello Abdallah as Secretary, Hassan Dangote as Zonal Vice Chairman (North), Alhaji Maniru Shehu as Treasurer, Ibrahim Dan Yaro as Organising Secretary, Nasiru Italy as Financial Secretary, and Muhammad Umar as Publicity Secretary.

The new executive committee is expected to lead the party’s affairs in Sokoto State and consolidate its political strength.