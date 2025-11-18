APC Slams PDP Over Call For Foreign Intervention In Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for urging foreign governments to intervene in Nigeria, citing alleged genocide and the need to protect democracy.

The APC made the condemnation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

The PDP National Chairman, Taminu Turaki, SAN, while briefing the media on Tuesday, called on foreign powers to intervene in Nigeria to prevent what he described as “Christian genocide” and to safeguard democracy.

In response, the APC said, “Turaki’s call for foreign invasion of Nigeria is reckless and unpatriotic.”

The statement added:

“For a man declared National Chairman barely 72 hours ago by a faction of his deeply fractured party, Turaki appeared desperate, confused, incoherent, and grossly lacking the stamina and capacity to manage his party’s crisis.

“Nigerians expected Turaki to set himself on an urgent peace-building mission to reconcile his party’s warring factions. Instead, his first official act as factional chairman was to call for foreign invasion of Nigeria to solve the self-inflicted internal crisis of his PDP. That is both shameless and a dangerous threat to national security and sovereignty.

“During the PDP’s 16 years in power, despite its subversion of opposition parties, there was never a call for foreign intervention to resolve internal party crises. Turaki’s call is not only an admission of the PDP’s incapacity to manage its internal contradictions, it should be regarded as a final certification of the party’s decline.

“We trust the international community to dismiss the PDP’s disgraceful and unpatriotic call as a pitiful distraction from the party’s internal failures. The desperation of the PDP and its leaders is now clear. Turaki’s call demonstrates how far they are willing to go, even seeking destructive foreign intervention on Nigerian soil to advance their political agenda.

“We urge Nigerians to stand firm in support of our great party and the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu, as we continue the arduous task of building progress and prosperity across the nation.”