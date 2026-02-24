APC Slams Osun Assembly Over LG Accounts Bill

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticised the state legislature over a newly passed bill seeking tighter oversight of local government bank accounts, describing the move as vindictive and contrary to the autonomy granted councils by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, accused the Osun State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Adewale Egbedun, of attempting to undermine the apex court’s ruling through what it described as “backdoor legislative manoeuvres.”

The opposition party argued that the legislation, reportedly aimed at strengthening controls over local government finances is not enforceable and was introduced at a suspicious time.

According to the APC, the bill represents a deliberate attempt to erode the independence of local councils.

The party also criticised the Assembly for allegedly acting in alignment with the executive arm, insisting that the legislature would earn greater public confidence if it demonstrated clearer independence from the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Olabisi claimed that the new law forms part of broader efforts to retain control over council administration despite the Supreme Court’s decision affirming local government autonomy nationwide.

He maintained that any attempt to subject council accounts to state control contradicts the spirit and letter of the court ruling and urged the governor to respect the rule of law.

While reiterating that the Supreme Court judgment is final, the APC called on Governor Adeleke to work with what it described as reinstated APC chairmen and councillors for the remainder of his tenure, which is expected to end in November 2026.