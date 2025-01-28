APC Slams Aregbesola’s Supporters

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday slammed the faction of the party in Osun State loyal to former Governor Rauf Aregbesola for announcing their resignation from the party, which they allegedly left three years ago.

The APC described the Omoluabi Progressives as “inconsequential”. In a statement by spokesman Kola Olabisi, the main opposition party in Osun dismissed the announcement as “good riddance to bad rubbish”.

It accused the group of lacking direction and consistency, stating that many of its members had already been expelled or suspended from the APC. “How can someone who has been suspended or expelled from the party announce their resignation?

It is both redundant and laughable,” Olabisi said. He added that the group had severed ties with the APC in spirit and action before the 2022 governorship election, accusing them of working against the party’s interests and acting as proxies for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

